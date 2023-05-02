Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL), which provides technology-based solutions to infrastructure and transportation players, has fixed May 4 as the record date to split its shares in the ratio of 1:10.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company announced its share will be divided in the ratio of 1:10. The current face value of each share is ₹10 and after the split, the new value of each share would be ₹1.

"The record date is on Thursday, 4 May, 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each fully paid up," Apollo Micro Systems said.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 5 per cent up at ₹328.75 apiece on BSE.

Besides, the Hyderabad-based company offers solutions to industries like aerospace and defence, railways and automotive sectors, among others.