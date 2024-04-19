April 19, 2024 09:46

Greed & fear newsletter by Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies:

Impact of Fed status quo

Who will be the most impacted by the lack of a renewed Fed easing cycle? It is clear that it is not US-listed companies. The remarkable point is that net interest payments of the US corporate sector have declined in this monetary tightening cycle, a trend driven by both the large cash balances of the Big Tech companies combined with listed corporates’ refinancing of their long-term debt when bond yields were at all-time lows.

The real vulnerability in the US to a lack of Fed easing, let alone renewed tightening, would, in GREED & fear’s view, be the private equity industry. The longer it takes for monetary easing to commence the bigger the potential problem for this industry which was, after all, the biggest beneficiary of the zero-rate era. Meanwhile, the higher rates available to lenders are the reason for the continuing boom in private credit.

ECB rate cuts in June?

GREED & fear’s base case has always been that the ECB will make any move on interest rates after the Fed, most likely one meeting after. Still that outcome is looking less likely in the sense that the macro situations look very different.

The decline in commercial bank loan growth in the Eurozone over the past 18 months or so had a much more marked impact on the Eurozone economy than has so far been the case in America. The Eurozone economy grew by just 0.1% YoY in 4Q23 compared with 3.1% YoY real GDP growth in the US.

From a monetary policy perspective, the ECB has only one mandate, namely inflation not, as is the case with the Fed, full employment. If growth prospects are improving in the Eurozone, the case for a ECB rate cut then depends on the outlook for inflation. On this point, while inflation in the Eurozone is clearly lower than in the US, it does not appear to be on the point of collapsing below the targeted 2%. Renewed deflationary concerns are also reduced by the fact that consumers’ real incomes are rising again, as is also the case in America.

For such reasons GREED & fear would advise investors for now to keep an open mind on the outcome of the 6 June ECB meeting. Certainly, the statement following last week’s ECB meeting kept the central bank’s options open.

China GDP

China’s first quarter GDP data looks positive in the sense that real GDP growth accelerated to a better than expected 5.3% YoY. But the reality is much less positive since nominal GDP growth was weaker than real GDP growth for the fourth quarter in succession for the first time since 1999.

Monetary and credit data also continue to turn down reflecting the deflationary trend. This deleveraging trend is the consequence of the continuing high real interest rates which is also why the renminbi ten-year government bond yield remains near an all-time low.