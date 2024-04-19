Stock Market today | Share Market Updates -Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 14th July 2023
- April 19, 2024 16:26
Stock Market Live Today: Stock markets stage strong rebound after four days of slump; Sensex rallies 599 pts
Stock markets rebounded from early lows to close higher on Friday, snapping the four-day losing streak on heavy value buying in banking and auto shares.
- April 19, 2024 15:50
Market live news: Hindustan Construction raises ₹350 crore via rights issue
Hindustan Construction Company has raised ₹350 crore through the rights issue. According to the company’s statement, the issue has been oversubscribed by 250 per cent, with the company receiving applications worth ₹877 crore (the balance being refunded to investors).
HCC stock closed at ₹35.20 on the NSE on Friday, down by 0.28 per cent.
- April 19, 2024 15:38
Buzzing stocks: Chemtech Industrial Valves
Chemtech Industrial Valves supplied a DN 2400 MM Goggle Valve to a copper plant in India, designed for handling toxic fumes. The shares were up by 4.98% to ₹118.10 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 15:37
Closing Bell: Sensex gains nearly 600 pts, Nifty settles above 22,100
Notwithstanding growing tensions in West Asia, BSE Sensex rose 599.34 pts, or 0.83%, to 73,088.33, while NSE Nifty50 gained 153.95 pts, or 0.7%, to close at 22,149.80, per provisional data.
- April 19, 2024 15:31
Stocks in news: Puravankara Limited
Puravankara Limited won the CIDC Vishwakarma Award for Social Development and Impact at the 15th Edition of the Vishwakarma Awards. The award recognizes Puravankara’s campaigns, including the “Million Wells for Bengaluru” initiative, which is to rejuvenate heritage wells in collaboration with the Biome Environmental Trust.
The shares were up by 0.38% to Rs 355.80 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 15:27
Stock market live news: BSE Sensex was up by 0.76% or 550 points to 73,041.27 while NSE Nifty was at 22,142 up by 0.65% or 142 points
A total of 3,890 stocks were actively traded, 1,698 advanced, 2,071 declined and 121 stocks remained unchanged. 171 stocks hit 52 week high and 19 stocks hit 52 week low on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 15:26
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 3.23 pm include- Bajaj Finance (3.23%), Mahindra and Mahindra (2.90%), HDFC Bank (2.58%), Maruti Suzuki (2.53%), JSW Steel (2.41%)
Major losers include- Bajaj Auto (-2.45%), HCL technologies (-1.35%), Divis Laboratories (-1.14%), Tata Consultancy services (-1.06%), Nestle India (-0.96%)
- April 19, 2024 15:22
Share market live news: IRIS Business Services Limited won the Central Banking Awards 2024 in the Technology Service category. The shares were up by 0.08% to ₹ 130.55 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 15:17
Share market live news: Nestle issue: Govt asks FSSAI to look into composition of Cerelac
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has written to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), raising concerns regarding the claims made by Swiss NGO Public Eye regarding “added sugar” in Nestle India’s infant cereals sold in India.
In the letter written by Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Consumer Affairs Ministry and Chief Commissioner, Central Consumer Protection Authority, a copy of which was viewed by businessline, the ministry has requested FSSAI to initiate “appropriate actions” into the “practices of Nestle regarding the composition of Nestle Cerelac baby cereals sold in India.
The letter refers to the claims made by Public Eye in its report released on Wednesday.
Nestle India’s share price declined 0.97% to ₹2,438.60 on NSE.
- April 19, 2024 14:54
Stock Market Live Update: Cipla Ltd. received a penalty of Rs 1.83 crore from the GST Authority
Cipla Ltd. received a penalty of Rs 1.83 crore from the GST Authority for claiming inadmissible transitional credit on education cess during the transition from the excise regime to the GST regime in FY 2017-18. The company plans to file an appeal. The shares were down by 0.01% to Rs 1347.50 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 14:53
Stock Market Live Update: Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a PAT of Rs 7,759 crore
Hindustan Zinc Limited reported achieving a PAT of Rs 7,759 crore. The company reported annual silver production, up 5% year-on-year. the shares were down by 1.88% to Rs 397.15 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 14:49
Stock Market Live Update: Sensex, Nifty rebound; bank stocks advance
BSE Sensex rose 562.09 pts or 0.78 per cent to trade at 73,051.08 as of 2.08 pm, and Nifty 50 rose 176.35 pts or 0.8 per cent to trade at 22,172.20.
Sectoral indices traded in a mix. Nifty Private Bank was up 1.06 per cent to trade at 23,783.05, and nifty bank was up 0.96 per cent to trade at 47,522.40.
- April 19, 2024 13:41
Stock Market Live Today: Prudent Corporate Advisory Services receives show cause notice from GST Department, shares up 1%
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited disclosed receiving a show cause notice from the GST Department, Gujarat, for alleged GST violations during April 2019 to March 2020. The notice includes a tax demand of Rs. 16.39 lakh, interest of Rs. 14.06 lakh and a penalty of Rs. 1.79 lakh. The shares were up 1% to Rs 403 on the NSE.
- April 19, 2024 13:31
Stock Market Live Today: Deepak Fertilisers’ subsidiary inks pact with Israel’s Haifa Group for agricultural innovation
he subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL), Mahadhan Agritech Ltd (MAL), (also formerly known as Smartchem Technologies Limited (STL), has signed an agreement with Israel-based Haifa Group, a multinational corporation and global supplier of specialty plant nutrients for agricultural innovation.
- April 19, 2024 13:27
Stock Market Live Today: China set to keep lending benchmark LPRs unchanged in April
China is widely expected to leave benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday, a Reuters survey showed, as encouraging first quarter economic data reduces the urgency for further monetary stimulus to aid a fragile recovery.
A weakening yuan also continues to restrict the headroom available for Beijing to easy policy.
The loan prime rate (LPR) normally charged to banks’ best clients is calculated each month after 20 designated commercial banks submit proposed rates to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). - Reuters
- April 19, 2024 13:14
Stock Market Live Today: FCS Software Solutions’ Padget subsidiary boosts stake in Bloom Healthcare to 71.01%
FCS Software Solutions Limited’s subsidiary Padget acquired a 54.94% stake in Bloom Healthcare and Hospitality Management Private Limited by converting preference shares into equity shares. This transaction increases FCS Software Solutions’ ownership in Bloom to 71.01%, making Bloom a subsidiary of the company. The shares were down by1.25% to Rs 3.95 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 12:45
Stock Market Live Today: Dixon’s Padget Electronics partners with Longcheer Mobile for smartphone manufacturing
Dixon’s subsidiary, Padget Electronics partnered with Longcheer Mobile India Private Limited for the manufacturing and sale of smartphones. The shares were down by 1.69% to Rs 7,371 on the NSE.
- April 19, 2024 12:25
Stock Market Live Today: Uravi T and Wedge Lamps issue corrigendum to offer price of equity share warrants
Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Limited issued a corrigendum to its Postal Ballot Notice, correcting the offer price of equity share warrants to Rs. 330 from Rs. 300, and the aggregate consideration to Rs. 49.5 crore from Rs. 45 crore. The notice also revised details regarding the number of warrants, valuation, and the registered valuer. The shares were down by 0.30% to Rs 392.45 on the NSE.
- April 19, 2024 12:15
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12.05 pm include- Grasim industries (1.79%), Mahindra and Mahindra (1.48%), Oil and Natural Gas corporation (1.02%), ITC (0.85%), Maruti Suzuki India (0.69%)
Major losers include - Bajaj Auto (-3.12%), Axis Bank (-2.20%), Tata motors (-2.04%), HDFC life (-1.73%), Shriram finance (-1.62%)
- April 19, 2024 12:06
Sensex today: BSE Sensex drops 0.36%, NSE Nifty down 0.35% at midday
BSE Sensex was down by 0.36% or 259 points to 72,229 while NSE Nifty was at 21,917 down by 0.35% or 77.95 points
A total of 3,723 stocks were actively traded, 1,250 advanced, while 2,337 declined and 136 stocks remained unchanged where 137 stocks hit a 52 week high and 16 stocks hit a 52 week low at 12.05 pm on BSE.
- April 19, 2024 12:05
Stock Market Live Today: Aurionpro Solutions to acquire 67% stake in Arya.ai
Aurionpro Solutions board has approved the acquisition of 67 per cent stake in Arya.ai, operated through the legal entity Lithasa Technologies Pvt Ltd (Lithasa).
According to the stock exchange filing, the aggregate transaction price amounts to ₹135.20 crore. The transaction is expected to close on May 15, 2024.
- April 19, 2024 11:36
Stock Market Live Today: Indo Count acquires Wamsutta from Beyond for $10.25 million
Indocount is listed company with market cap of 7300+ cr and they have acquired Wamsutta from Beyond which is listed in US for a dealsize USD 10.25 million
- April 19, 2024 11:34
Stock Market Live Today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – April 19, 2024: Go short only on a break below the immediate support
The Bank Nifty index opened with a wide gap-down below 47,000 and is trading lower. The index tumbled to a low of 46,579 and is trying to bounce back from there. It is currently trading at 46,840 down about 0.5 per cent. The advance/decline ratio is at 2:10. That leaves more room for fall during the day.
- April 19, 2024 11:32
Stock Market Live Today: Ind-Swift Laboratories to establish wholly-owned subsidiary in UAE
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. announced the approval to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, “Ind-Swift (Dubai) Ltd.”, in the UAE, focusing on pharmaceutical and allied activities. The shares were down by 0.86% to Rs 115 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 11:29
Stock Market Live Today: DJ Mediaprint & Logistics bags Rs 6 crore contract from Universal Sompo General Insurance
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited secured a 5-year contract worth Rs 6 crore from Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited for printing, dispatch, and bulk scanning services domestically. The shares were up by 1.92% to Rs 235.85 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 11:27
Stock Market Live Today: Mahindra Logistics launches ‘Community Centre of Excellence’ to address skill shortage
Mahindra Logistics inaugurates its ‘Community Centre of Excellence’ in Bhiwandi, to address the logistics sector’s skill shortage. Partnering with the Logistics Skill Council, the initiative plans to train over 500 individuals in warehousing and transportation, with another centre set to open in Guwahati in Q1FY25, the shares were down by 0.92% to Rs 443.80 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 11:26
Stock Market Live Today: Aurionpro Solutions acquires Arya.ai for AI-powered fintech expansion
Aurionpro Solutions acquired Arya.ai, for enhancement of its enterprise fintech offerings. The majority stake acquisition of 67% brings expertise in AI, deep learning, and PaaS. The all-cash deal worth $16.5 MN USD aims to create a leading Enterprise AI platform for banks and insurers worldwide. The shares were up by 2.09% to Rs 2370 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 11:24
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Prediction Today – April 19, 2024: More fall on the cards
Nifty 50 opened with a wide gap-down taking cues from the sell-off in the Asian markets. News on explosions reported in Iran is weighing on the sentiment. Nifty fell to a low of 21,777 and is attempting to bounce back. It is currently trading at 21,890, down about 0.5 per cent. The advance/decline ratio is at 9:41. This is bearish.
- April 19, 2024 10:46
Stock Market Live Today: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives penalty notices; stock down over 2%
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. disclosed receipt of a penalty order from Mumbai Central CGST office, alleging excess input tax credit utilization, totaling Rs 1,92,193. The company plans to appeal the order, stating it doesn’t foresee any financial impact on its operations. Additionally, it received fine notice from the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Gorakhpur, U.P. the shares were down by 2.34% to Rs 284 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 10:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to watch today
Infosys stock declined by 1.95 per cent to trade at ₹1,391.55 as of 9.44 am on the NSE, after its Q4 FY24 results..
Man Industries Ltd has received approval from Shell Global for external, internal, and concrete coating of steel pipelines at Anjar, Gujarat. The stock rose 2.80 per cent to trade at ₹395 on the NSE as of 9.34 am.
Dmart stocks hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹4,836.70. The stock traded at ₹4,688.40 as of 9.40 am, higher by 1.32 per cent.
Inox Wind Limited (IWL) has bagged an order for the supply of 210 MW of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) from Hero Future Energies (HFE). Stock traded at ₹541.70, down by 0.48 per cent on the NSE.
Indo Count has announced the acquisition of US fashion brand WAMSUTTA from Beyond Inc. The stock inched up 0.66 per cent to trade at ₹375.10 as of 9.35 am on the NSE.
Dhanlaxmi Bank gets RBI nod for appointment of Ajith Kumar as the MD and CEO.
Dhanuka Agritech has announced the launch of two products- insecticide LaNevo and bio-fertiliser MYCORe Super. The stock traded at ₹1,273.65 on the NSE as of 9.36 am, up 0.65 per cent.
Happiest Minds Technologies has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity interest in Macmillan Learning India Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of ₹4.5 crore. Happiest Minds stock traded at ₹801.95 as of 9.38 am on the NSE, down by 0.86 per cent.
- April 19, 2024 10:41
Stock Market Live Today: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank clears Rs 51.97 crore demand from Income Tax authorities
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. announced the deletion of a demand of Rs 51.97 crore by Income Tax authorities for FY 23-24, with a refund of Rs 2.30 crore determined receivable. The company reported, this action has no impact on the bank’s financial or operational activities. The shares were up by 0.10% to Rs 52.62 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 10:40
Stock Market Live Today: Man Industries receives approval from Shell Global for pipeline coating
Man Industries (India) Limited secured approval from Shell Global for coating steel pipelines at Anjar, Gujarat, the shares were up by 1.65% to Rs 391 on the BSE.
- April 19, 2024 10:39
Stock Market Live Today: Happiest Minds Technologies acquires Macmillan Learning India
Happiest Mind Technologies Ltd. announces the acquisition of 100% equity in Macmillan Learning India, an IT firm with a current turnover of 9.25 crore. With a cash consideration of Rs 4.5 crore, the shares were up by 0.46% to Rs 813 on the BSE
- April 19, 2024 10:20
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures jump over 2% after Israeli missiles target Iranian facility
Crude oil futures traded more than 2 per cent higher on Friday morning following the attack by Israeli missiles on a strategic facility in Iran.
At 9.54 am on Friday, June Brent oil futures were at $89.06, up by 2.24 per cent, and May crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $84.67, up by 2.34 per cent.
April crude oil futures were trading at ₹7078 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6933, up by 2.09 per cent, and May futures were trading at ₹7033 against the previous close of ₹6896, up by 1.99 per cent.
- April 19, 2024 10:09
Stock Market Live Today: Inox Wind secures 210 MW order from Hero Future Energies
Inox Wind secured a repeat order for 210 MW of 3 MW WTGs from Hero Future Energies, including equipment supply and post-commissioning O&M services. Delivery of WTGs to HFE is scheduled from Q3 FY25 onwards. The shares were down by 0.78% to Rs 538 on the BSE
- April 19, 2024 10:07
Market Update: Sensex, Nifty open lower; IT stocks drag
Domestic market opened lower on Friday’s early trade. All sectoral indices traded in the negative territory. Nifty realty, PSU bank, IT, auto, and media declined over 1 per cent.
- April 19, 2024 09:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex falls 413 pts, Nifty below 21,850
BSE Sensex was down by 0.57% or 413 points to 72,075 while NSE Nifty was at 21,825 down by 0.55% or 120 points
- April 19, 2024 09:54
Stock Market Live: Indo Count Acquires US-based Pr Brand Wamsutta from Beyond Inc at $10.25 million
- April 19, 2024 09:53
Share Market Live Updates: 828 stocks advance, 2,053 decline
A total of 2,975 stocks were actively traded, 828 advanced, while 2,053 declined and 94 stocks remained unchanged where 70 stocks hit a 52 week high and 12 stocks hit a 52 week low at 9.46 am on Friday on BSE.
- April 19, 2024 09:53
Stock Market Live: Major gainers and losers
Major Gainers on the NSE at 9.40 am include- Oil and natural gas corporation (1.71%), Apollo hospitals (1.40%), ITC (0.92%), Adani ports (0.77%), Adani Enterprises (0.52%)
Major losers include- Bharat petroleum corporation (-3.01%), Axis Bank (-2.42%), Bajaj Auto (-2.17%), Infosys (-2.13%), Ltimindtree (-1.94%)
- April 19, 2024 09:52
Stock Market Live Updates: IFA Global Research on today’s markets’ sentiments
IFA Global Research
Reports of an explosion near Iranian city of Isfahan have dampened risk sentiment this Asia morning.
US and UK have imposed fresh sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Iran’s missile industries.
Fed member Williams said that another hike was not his base case but if data indicated that higher interest rates were needed to achieve the Fed’s goals, then they would obviously want to do that
US weekly jobless claims continue to remain low at 212k, indicating a strong labor market.
Price action across assets
US yields have hardened further after Fed member Williams’ comments. 2y is at 4.98% while 10y is at 4.62%
Dollar is stronger across majors on risk aversion
Rupee is likely to open around 83.68 and trade at 83.50-83.75 range with depreciation bias
- April 19, 2024 09:50
Share Market Live: Reports of escalation of Iran-Israel tensions have spooked the markets, Geojit Financial’s Vijayakumar
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services:
“Reports of the feared escalation of the Iran-Israel tensions have spooked the markets. Distinct weakness in Asian markets and sharp cuts in US futures reflect heightened nervousness in equity markets.
There are headwinds from the bond markets, too. The sharp spike in US bond yields triggered big FII selling which touched Rs 4260 crores yesterday. More FII selling can be expected in the near-term putting pressure on largecaps.
Investors may wait for clarity to emerge on the geopolitical front. Uncertainty is very high.”
- April 19, 2024 09:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Brokers’ view on Infosys
Infosys Review:-
JPM
OW, TP Cut to Rs 1700
While headline remains unimpressive, cost-take out signings, cyclical recovery credentials & Div/Buyback yield support remain strong
CLSA
O-P, TP cut to Rs 1553
Weakness across key verticals
Cut FY25/26CL EPS est. by 4%
Jefferies
Buy, TP cut to Rs 1630
4Q missed est.
Cut est. by 7-8% to factor miss
Strong deal wins provide comfort on our expectation of 9% EPS CAGR over FY24-27E.
CITI
Neutral, TP cut to Rs 1550
Lower EPS est. by 3% each for FY25/26E
Would buy dips (Rs1350 levels)
Nomura
Neutral, TP Rs 1400
Weaker-than-expected guidance for FY25F
No signs of discretionary demand revival
Lower our FY25-26F EPS by 2-3%
Bajaj Auto Review
JPM
OW, TP raised 10000
4Q 5% ahead of expectations.
Management commentary during 4Q remained buoyant
Raise FY25-26 EPS by 5-6%
Jefferies
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 10500
4Q EBITDA & PAT rose 34-35% YoY & inline
Raise FY25-26 EPS by 4%
Bernstein
OP, TP 10300
Beat on all fronts, with margin & vol strength emerging as key drivers
Management remained bullish on outlook for domestic biz & on EVs
CLSA
Sell, TP raised to Rs 6889
Believe stk is overvalued following recent rally
CITI
Sell, TP raised to Rs 6500
4Q ahead of estimates, driven by betterthan-expected realisations
Focus is on gaining market share in 125cc+ bikes, aided by new model launches
HDFC Life Review
HSBC
Buy, TP cut to Rs 750
4Q VNB margin weaker than we expected, impacted by change in product mix & rising competitive pressure
Cut FY25-27e VNB margins est. by c110/70/70bp
Nomura
Buy, TP cut to Rs 680 from Rs 740
In-line growth; margins a tad weak
Growth vs margin tradeoff intensifies
For FY25, management guided for APE growth to come at least in line with private peers’ at ~12-15%
MS
OW, TP cut to Rs 745 from Rs 780
VNB margin missed our forecasts largely owing to product mix.
Guidance for FY25 was healthy yet relatively conservative compared to past years. With this backdrop, trim forecasts
Jefferies
Buy, TP cut to Rs 750 from Rs 800
Trim VNB est. by 4-5%
- April 19, 2024 09:46
Share Market Live: Jefferies’ Global Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Wood’s Greed & fear newsletter
Greed & fear newsletter by Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies:
Impact of Fed status quo
Who will be the most impacted by the lack of a renewed Fed easing cycle? It is clear that it is not US-listed companies. The remarkable point is that net interest payments of the US corporate sector have declined in this monetary tightening cycle, a trend driven by both the large cash balances of the Big Tech companies combined with listed corporates’ refinancing of their long-term debt when bond yields were at all-time lows.
The real vulnerability in the US to a lack of Fed easing, let alone renewed tightening, would, in GREED & fear’s view, be the private equity industry. The longer it takes for monetary easing to commence the bigger the potential problem for this industry which was, after all, the biggest beneficiary of the zero-rate era. Meanwhile, the higher rates available to lenders are the reason for the continuing boom in private credit.
ECB rate cuts in June?
GREED & fear’s base case has always been that the ECB will make any move on interest rates after the Fed, most likely one meeting after. Still that outcome is looking less likely in the sense that the macro situations look very different.
The decline in commercial bank loan growth in the Eurozone over the past 18 months or so had a much more marked impact on the Eurozone economy than has so far been the case in America. The Eurozone economy grew by just 0.1% YoY in 4Q23 compared with 3.1% YoY real GDP growth in the US.
From a monetary policy perspective, the ECB has only one mandate, namely inflation not, as is the case with the Fed, full employment. If growth prospects are improving in the Eurozone, the case for a ECB rate cut then depends on the outlook for inflation. On this point, while inflation in the Eurozone is clearly lower than in the US, it does not appear to be on the point of collapsing below the targeted 2%. Renewed deflationary concerns are also reduced by the fact that consumers’ real incomes are rising again, as is also the case in America.
For such reasons GREED & fear would advise investors for now to keep an open mind on the outcome of the 6 June ECB meeting. Certainly, the statement following last week’s ECB meeting kept the central bank’s options open.
China GDP
China’s first quarter GDP data looks positive in the sense that real GDP growth accelerated to a better than expected 5.3% YoY. But the reality is much less positive since nominal GDP growth was weaker than real GDP growth for the fourth quarter in succession for the first time since 1999.
Monetary and credit data also continue to turn down reflecting the deflationary trend. This deleveraging trend is the consequence of the continuing high real interest rates which is also why the renminbi ten-year government bond yield remains near an all-time low.
- April 19, 2024 09:45
Crude Oil Today: Crude oil futures rise over 2% following attack by Israeli missiles on Iranian facilities
Crude oil futures traded more than 2 per cent higher on Friday morning following the attack by Israeli missiles on Iranian facilities. At 9.12 am on Friday, June Brent oil futures were at $88.91, up by 2.07 per cent, and May crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $84.53, up by 2.18 per cent. April crude oil futures were trading at ₹7083 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6933, up by 2.16 per cent, and May futures were trading at ₹7035 against the previous close of ₹6896, up by 2.02 per cent.
- April 19, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Spot Index levels for today
NIFTY 50: SPOT SUPPORT AT 21900 BELOW THIS 21800, RESISTANCE AT 22000 ABOVE THIS 22100
BANKNIFTY: SPOT SUPPORT AT 46800 BELOW THIS 46500, RESISTANCE AT 47300 ABOVE THIS 47500
NIFTY FIN SERVICE: SPOT SUPPORT AT 20800 BELOW THIS 20700, RESISTANCE AT 20900 ABOVE THIS 21000
BSE SENSEX: SPOT SUPPORT AT 72000 BELOW THIS 71800, RESISTANCE AT 72800 ABOVE THIS 73000
Securities in Ban For Trade Date 19-APR-2024:
1BALRAMCHIN
2BANDHANBNK
3EXIDEIND
4GNFC
5HINDCOPPER
6IDEA
7METROPOLIS
8NATIONALUM
9PEL
10SAIL
11ZEEL
- April 19, 2024 09:41
Share Market Live: Infosys’ dependency on discretionary spending affecting its near-term growth, says Prabhudas Lilladher
“We believe the company’s meaningful dependency on discretionary spends is leading to execution challenges and affecting its near-term growth. The project re-scoping and negotiations have again created a knee-jerk reaction to its executions and deliverables. We believe the current macro environment is not favoring its service mix, leading to create near-term leakages, otherwise the long–term story remains intact. We are baking in revenue growth of 2% and 7% YoY CC with margin improvement of 30bps and 50bps for FY25e and FY26e, respectively. We estimate revenues/earnings CAGR of 4.3%/5.8% over FY24-FY26e. The stock is currently trading at 22x FY26e, we are assigning P/E of 21x to FY26e with a target price of INR 1,375. With that I assume coverage on Infosys with a “HOLD” rating,” said Prabhudas Lilladher.
- April 19, 2024 09:39
Stock Market Today: Reliance Securities’ Vikas Jain’s Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook
NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK
NIFTY-50 has failed to cross 22,300 levels and witnessed sharp profit booking across sectors and stocks to close at 3-week low. f It has broken on the downside from its key resistance and the 20-day SMA will be a key resistance and breakout from current levels while 21,900 will be support. f RSI and other technical indicators are oversold on hourly charts after a strong volatility with respect to the weekly expiry. f Highest call OI has moved lower to 22,300 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 22,000 for the monthly expiry
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
BANK NIFTY has led the sell-off from its resistance of 47,800 levels and witnessed a sell off 900 points in the second half of the session. The 100 day average support at 46,800 will act as strong support from current levels and break down below could witness a extended sell off. RSI and other key technical indicators are oversold on hourly charts and could see momentum if we cross the average line. Bank Nifty highest call OI has moved lower to 47,500 levels while on the downside put OI is at 46,800 levels for the monthly expiry
- April 19, 2024 09:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Market morning inputs by Kotak Securities’ Head Equity Research Shrikant Chouhan
Market morning inputs by Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:
On Thursday, the Nifty and Sensex indices closed lower with a lot of volatility. The Media index rose, but FMCG and financial sectors saw profit-booking. The market slipped to the expected support zone, and fresh concerns between Iran and Israel could lead to a huge gap-down opening.
If the market trades below 21900/72200, it may slip to 21700-21500- 21300/71650-71100-70500. If it sustains above 21700/71600, it could lift back the market to 22000/72500 levels. Bank-Nifty may fall further to 46500, 46000, or 45500 (200 days SMA) levels if it falls below 47000.
For traders, it is advisable to trade short if the market bounces to 21900/22000 levels with a tight stop loss at 22100. It is advisable to buy select stocks between 21500-21300 levels for medium to long-term investment.
- April 19, 2024 09:35
Share market Live Updates: RBI approves Ajith Kumar’s appointment as Dhanlaxmi Bank’s MD & CEO
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Ajith Kumar K.K as the Managing Director & CEO of Dhanlaxmi Bank for three years with effect from the date of taking charge.
Presently, Ajith Kumar is the Chief Human Resources Officer in Federal Bank in the cadre of President.
The private sector bank, in a regulatory filing, said a meeting of its Board of Directors will be convened in due course to approve the aforementioned appointment. Approval of the shareholders will be obtained thereafter as per the regulatory provisions.
Ajith Kumar has over 36 years of experience with the Federal Bank in various facets of banking including Credit, Human Resources, Business, Branch Banking etc.
- April 19, 2024 09:33
Share Market Live: Modest FY25 guidance to weigh on Infosys’ near-term returns, says Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
- INFO reported muted revenue of USD4.56b in 4QFY24, down 2.2% QoQ CC (below estimates), partially due to a 100bp one-off hit from re-scoping for a large BFSI client. FY24 revenue growth stood at 1.4% YoY, missing its guided growth band of 1.5%-2.0% YoY CC. 4Q deal TCV was strong at USD4.5b (up 2.1x YoY).
- The management continues to see a good pipeline of large deals but expects a weak demand environment. INFO provided FY25 USD CC revenue growth guidance of 1%-3% YoY, meaningfully below MOFSLe. We see INFO’s highest-ever deal TCV of USD17.6b in FY24 as positive, although a drag from discretionary slowdown will impact growth in the near term.
- INFO should deliver FY25E USD CC revenue growth of 2.5% YoY and EBIT margin of 21.1% before improving to double-digit growth in FY26E.
- April 19, 2024 09:30
Share Market Live Updates: Indigo says its food follows FSSAI norms after Foodpharmer claimed high sodium in upma, dal chawal
In a recent social media uproar, popular health influencer Revant Himatsingka, also known as Food Pharmer, sparked controversy with his review of the food served onboard IndiGo flights. Himatsingka’s viral video raised concerns about the sodium content in certain pre-packaged meals offered by the airline.
Responding to the viral video, IndiGo issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to providing safe and nutritious food options to passengers. The airline stressed that all food served onboard adheres to strict quality standards and carries detailed nutritional information as per FSSAI regulations.
- April 19, 2024 09:22
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bell: Geopolitical uncertainty drives Sensex, Nifty lower in early trade
Tracking Asian markets, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened significantly lower due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 583.09 points to 71,905.91, while the NSE Nifty declined 181.35 points to 21,814.50 in early trade.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slipped more than 2% and U.S. stock futures also pointed 1.3% lower following media reports that Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran.
Indian markets fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, their longest daily losing streak in six months. The benchmark Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex have lost about 3.3% each in the last four sessions.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold a net Rs 4,260 crore worth of Indian stocks on Thursday. They offloaded Rs 15,763 crore in the previous three sessions.
Domestic institutional investors have been net buyers for seven sessions in a row.
Volatility in domestic equities rose to a one-month high on Thursday. Analysts expect volatility to remain elevated ahead of national elections, starting on Friday. The results of the elections will be announced on June 4.
- April 19, 2024 09:10
Stock market live today: Pre-market outlook by Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities
“Nifty bears are seizing the opportunity amid Middle East tensions. However, for a sustained rally at Dalal Street, positive surprises in inflation, geo-political developments, or Q4 earnings are crucial. Wall Street experienced volatile trading on Thursday, driven by corporate earnings and Fed commentary hinting at reduced rate cut expectations. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari advocated patience, suggesting policy adjustments might not occur until 2025. With INFY’s ADR shares dropping 2%, Nifty faces downward pressure. Amid concerns about US inflation, Nifty’s immediate downside is pegged at 21710. FIIs were net sellers while DIIs bought. Nifty’s trading range is projected between 21700-22200, with 22000 as crucial resistance. Long story short: caution and agility are advised. Preferred trades: Buy Nifty on dips between 21750-21800 with targets at 22250/22500, and Bank Nifty between 46500-46600 with targets at 48371/49101.”
- April 19, 2024 09:09
Morning Outlook: Indian markets could open sharply lower, in line with weak Asian market
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday in another nervous day of trade, as investors focused on rising bond yields and uncertain oil prices. U.S. stocks closed near the unchanged mark on Thursday, as investors scrutinised the latest corporate earnings, while economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested the central bank was unlikely to cut interest rates in the near future. Asian shares sank on Friday while the dollar, yen, oil and gold surged after reports of a sharp escalation in Middle East hostilities. Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported late on Thursday, citing a U.S. official. An explosion was heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known. Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program.
Nifty erased intraday gains to extend its losing streak to fourth session on April 18, thus recording the worst losing streak since Oct 26, 2023. Investors were fraught with uncertainty as they grapple with geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle-East, elevated bond yields, and corporate earnings season. At close, Nifty was down 0.69% or 152.1 points at 21995.9. Nifty showed considerable intra day volatility on April 18 before closing lower. A long bear candle was formed negating the minor bullishness of the previous session. In the process the downgap formed on April 16 was filled by the intraday bounce making way for a further downmove. It could now head towards 21905 and later 21710 on the downside, while 22148-22214 band could offer resistance in the near term.
- April 19, 2024 08:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: April 19, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Infosys, ITC, Gokaldas Exports, Axiscades Technologies, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
- April 19, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Inox Wind secures 210 MW repeat order from Hero Future Energies
Inox Wind: Co secures repeat order FOR 210 MW for its 3 MW WTGs from Hero Future Energies. Project to be executed in South India.
- April 19, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Hinduja Global unit acquires 51% stake in Seven Star Balaji Broadband
Hinduja Global Solutions: Co unit entered into agreement to acquire 51% shareholding of Seven Star Balaji Broadband || Total consideration of 183.6M rupees.
- April 19, 2024 08:16
Currency Market Live Today: Indian rupee likely to drop to record low on escalating Middle East tensions
The Indian rupee is expected to open at a lifetime low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, in the wake of a jump in oil prices and risk aversion following a media report that Israeli missiles struck Iran.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at 83.62-83.64 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 83.5375.
Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported, citing a U.S. official. This comes days after Iran’s drone strike on Israel in response to an attack at the Iranian embassy in Syria.
Iran’s Fars news agency said an explosion were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan, but the cause was not immediately known.
Brent crude climbed more 4% to climb past $90 a barrel, U.S. equity futures and Asian shares slumped, while safe haven demand propped up the dollar and U.S. Treasuries.
- April 19, 2024 08:10
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran
Oil prices jumped $3 a barrel on Friday in reaction to reports that Israeli missiles had struck a site in Iran, sparking concerns that Middle East oil supply could be disrupted.
The benchmark contracts surged more than $3 then eased slightly. At 0200 GMT, Brent futures were up $2.63, or 3%, to $89.74 a barrel. The most active U.S. West Texas Intermediate contract climbed $2.56, or 3.1%, to $84.66 per barrel.
U.S. news outlet ABC News cited a U.S. official as saying that Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran.
Iran’s Fars news agency said explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known. Several flights were diverted over Iranian airspace, CNN reported. - Reuters
- April 19, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Last 30 minutes development
1-OIL 3% UP
2-ISFAHAN(IRAN CITY) BIG EXPLOSION
3-DOW future DOWN 400
4--NASDAQ future 300 DOWN
5-JAPAN 1250 DOWN
6-GIFT NIFTY DOWN 300
- April 19, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Iran’s Isfahan airport rattled by explosions
Iran’s Fars news agency said on Friday that explosions were heard near the airport at the country’s central Isfahan city, but the reason was unknown. “The cause of these sounds is still unknown, and investigations continue until the exact details of the incident are determined,” the semi-official Fars news agency said.
- April 19, 2024 07:43
Stock Market Live Today: JERA, Renew partner for green ammonia project in Odisha
Japan’s JERA to Jointly Develop Green Ammonia Production Project in Odisha, India with Clean Energy Company Renew || Under the Agreement, JERA and Renew Will Study Supply of Green Ammonia from the Project to Japan About 100,000 Tonnes Annually
- April 19, 2024 07:41
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes events update as of 07:30 AM Friday 19 April 2024
4:00 PM HindZinc
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1340
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3tmfubxt
5:00 PM Mastek
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/45czaytw
5:45 PM CRISIL
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: 7195 0000
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/dxjt64nh
6:00 PM HDFC AMC
Dial: +91226280 1551
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2hm78cty
7:00 PM Jio Financial
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mty5885a
7:00 PM Wipro
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1120
HDFC life Insur : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298514
ATAM VALVES : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298491
Rajoo Engineers : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298489
Angel One : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298490
ICICIGI : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298459
GTPL Hathway : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298456
Anand Rathi Wealth : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298403
TCS : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298347
Transformers : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298244
3i Infotech : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298214
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- April 19, 2024 07:40
Stock Market Live Today: Torrent Power acquires 100% share capital of SPV from MSEB Solar Agro Power
Torrent Power: Company Enters into Share Purchase Agreement for Acquisition of 100% Share Capital of SPV from MSEB Solar Agro Power
- April 19, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Madras HC overturns tax assessment for APL Apollo Tubes
APL Apollo Tubes: Madras HC Sets Aside State Tax Officer’s Order, Orders Reconsideration of Rs 18.39 Crore Tax Assessment
- April 19, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Indus Towers signs MoU with NTPC Green Energy
Indus Towers: Co signs MoU with NTPC Green Energy || To address the need for pacing green energy objectives and the GOI’s efforts towards carbon neutral economy
- April 19, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Bharti Airtel (₹1,267.20)
Bharti Airtel’s stock saw a fresh breakout on Thursday. It also marked a record high of ₹1,281.40 before ending the session a bit lower at ₹1,267.20. The chart indicates that the stock is likely to hit further highs in the coming sessions.
In the near future, Bharti Airtel’s stock can be expected to touch ₹1,400.
- April 19, 2024 07:13
Share Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 19th April 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: This stock has been in a long-term uptrend and on Thursday, it saw a fresh breakout and hit a record high. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- April 19, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for April 19, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- April 19, 2024 07:01
Here are the Web links of 4QFY24 results, press release and investor presentation
Infosys, HDFC Life, Oriental Hotels, Bajaj Auto, Angel One, Just Dial, ICICI Lombard and TCS
Infosys 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2023-2024/q4/documents/q4-and-12m-fy24-financial-results-auditorsreports.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2023-2024/q4/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf
Fact Sheet
Link: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2023-2024/q4/documents/fact-sheet.pdf
HDFC Life 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/900d7aca-e73f-493c-a011-a814b4df9c18.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ddf0c247-b733-4d7f-a527-0fafb3704e82.pdf
Oriental Hotels 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/83b4f590-b8f9-4a8a-90c9-9b5deed3aaf5.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f6209771-8df0-4518-8632-d602662ab475.pdf
Bajaj Auto 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Result and Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2d299516-08b7-427d-9ce1-8692c1c86fcf.pdf
Angel One 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c4414e1a-1ff4-4bd1-a734-026e661948b1.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/22fb4db9-1502-4f89-b3f2-fa60561f5abf.pdf
Just Dial 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b0146042-3ae2-4a63-9eda-b2158f53b025.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aaf155c8-d501-413a-998b-36fbc96f3b1b.pdf
ICICI Lombard 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b0caa686-b833-4c92-8ac7-124a38598723.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3f703d30-f36d-493a-bcf5-85e150221112.pdf
TCS 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/28481708-ddff-4f4b-82b3-0e5b36a642dc.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b80f5406-a858-41a2-8ed5-315c09d4a7b6.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.tcs.com/content/dam/tcs/investor-relations/financial-statements/2023-24/q4/Presentations/Q4%202023-24%20Fact%20Sheet.pdf
- April 19, 2024 06:59
Financial Market Live Today: Key data as of 18/04/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 72488.99 (-454.69)
Nifty 50: 21995.85 (-152.05)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 48995.70 (-240.95)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16286.35 (-46.45)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.79 / 3.69
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.53 / 3.86
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 33.50 / 4.30
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 27.22 / 3.90
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (4260.33 crs) / (22358.68 Crs)
DII Activity: 2285.52 crs / 21321.46 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 13.04
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $86.65
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2384.61 = INR 72693
Silver: INR 83583
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.54
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 105.86
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.19% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.60%
- April 19, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 18 April 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 118491.27 + 7394.65 Total: 125885.92
F&O Volume: 732082.44 +1482021.86 Total: 2214104.3
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4260.33
(18231.3 - 22491.63)
DII: NET BUY: +2285.52
(14273.71 - 11988.19)
Comments
