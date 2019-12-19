9.18 am

Opening bell: Benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Thursday.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex is up 21.54 points or 0.05% at 41580.11, and the Nifty up 1.75 points or 0.01% at 12,223.40.

9.12 am

Wall Street pauses record-setting rally as FedEx shares tumble

The S&P 500 ended a five-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors' optimism about global economic growth was countered by a steep drop in FedEx Corp shares, but the benchmark index managed to hover near all-time highs.

Indexes: Dow down 0.1%, S&P down 0.04%, Nasdaq up 0.05% Click here to read more

9.10 am

Asian shares ease from highs on profit booking

Asian shares pulled back from a one-and-a-half year peak on Thursday as investors booked profits ahead of holiday trade and awaited further data on the state of the global economy.

Investors were also watching proceedings in Washington where the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Republican U.S. President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Read more here