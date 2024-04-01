Astra Microwave Products Ltd has received a contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for ₹56 crore.

The contract pertains to the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Precision Approach Radar (PAR) system. It is to be executed in ten months.

Astra Microwave Products stock rose 4.62 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹624.

Meanwhile, HAL stock rose by 2.76 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹3,418.85.

HAL has recorded revenue from operations of over ₹29,810 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, registering a growth of around 11 per cent as against 9 per cent in the previous financial year.