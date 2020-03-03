Broker's call: AU Small Finance Bank (Add)

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
ICICI Securities
AU Small Finance Bank (Add)
CMP: ₹1,147
Target: ₹1,330
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), in its eleven quarters as small finance bank, has exhibited excellent execution on most business metrics. This includes a) diversification of asset mix with consistent launch of new products; b) rollout of a robust digital platform with many first-in-industry and best-in-class banking initiatives such as WhatsApp account opening, minimal paperwork with no deposit or withdrawal slips, branch-agnostic account opening, etc; c) early verticalisation of businesses considering the pace of balance sheet expansion; d) tight control over operating expenses even during transition phase (FY17-19); and e) superior asset quality, especially in the current challenging environment without compromising on the growth momentum.
AU SFB’s industry-leading AuM growth (37 per cent y-o-y) in Q3FY20 and pristine asset quality, amid macro headwinds, vindicates the management’s execution capabilities and the bank’s resilient business model.
We upgrade to ‘Add’ (earlier Hold) with revised target price of ₹1,330 (earlier ₹980) as we increase our target multiple to 6.5x to reflect management’s excellent execution of small finance bank strategy.
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
Offbeat Tracks takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...