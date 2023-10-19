AXISCADES Technologies Ltd launched an Engineering Design Centre (EDC) in Saltney, UK to cater to the long-term demands of the aerospace industry and to seize emerging business opportunities in the region.

“AXISCADES is reaffirming its commitment to deliver world-class engineering services to our partners and customers in the UK,” said Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO & MD, AXISCADES. “This initiative aligns seamlessly with our vision of meeting the customer requirements and our strategic diversification goals,” he added.

The initial plan involves deploying 50 highly skilled engineering resources, with a progressive expansion strategy aimed at establishing a global competency center.

However, the shares fell 1.27 per cent to ₹529.45 at 9.40 am on the BSE.