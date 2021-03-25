Bear tightens grip as Sensex plunges 870 points

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The market plunged further after a negative opening as it continued to witness across-the-board selling as futures and options (F&O) monthly contracts expire today.
Benchmark indices were in the red despite positive global cues. Most Asian markets were positive while European markets too opened on a positive note. The rising number of Covid-19 cases across the world and in India have continued to worry investors.
Also read: Nifty call: Sell on intra-day rallies with stop-loss at 14,380 levels
At 1:01 pm, the Sensex was down 870.48 points or 1.77 per cent at 48,309.83, nearing the day’s low of 48,304.82.
Nifty 50 was nearing the day’s low of 14,285.00, at 14,295.60, down 253.80 points or 1.74 per cent. It briefly touched the day’s high of 14,575.60 after opening at 14,570.90.
Only Larsen and Toubro, Tata Steel and Cipla were in the green in the Nifty 50.
Maruti Suzuki, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Motors, Hindalco and Eicher Motors were among the top laggards.
Banking and auto stocks were under pressure, further dragging down the market.
All sectoral indices were in the red as banking stocks continued to witness profit-taking in a weak market.
Nifty PSU Bank recorded the highest losses and was down 4.46 per cent. Nifty Bank was down 2.19 per cent, while Nifty Private Bank was down 2.07 per cent.
Nifty Auto was down 2.93 per cent. Nifty Pharma too erased the previous session’s gains and was down 1.22 per cent.
Among the broader indices, all except India VIX were in the red with indices underperforming, facing intense selling pressure.
Nifty Midcap 50 was down 2.71 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 2.65 per cent.
The S&P BSE Midcap was down 2.54 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 2.22 per cent.
Only the volatility index continued to remain in the green, up 2.17 per cent to 22.94.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...