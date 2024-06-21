Target: ₹9,984

CMP: ₹9,575

We met with the management of Bajaj Auto wherein the management gave a detailed overview of its 2W/3W/EV businesses. The management expects African volume to continue to be under pressure due to currency devaluation; however, the absence of African volume has been offset by a better mix in its international volume. Its Triumph launch has been well received in the US and UK, its key markets.

The management aims to gradually scale up the production of Triumph to about 10k units/month (currently at about 6k units/month). The company launched E-3W in Q3FY24 in certain markets, where it has become one of the leading players aided by its strong brand value. Additionally, E-3W profitability is on par with ICE powertrain, while the path towards profitability for E-scooters will be gradual.

Bajaj Auto remains optimistic on its growth prospects, which will be led by a robust product portfolio for domestic and international markets.

Given the high growth rate in E-scooters/3W, market share expansion and consistent mix improvement, we change our rating from ‘Sell’ to ‘Hold’ and revise our target price upwards to₹9,984 valuing the company at 27x (20x earlier), factoring in the high growth rate in the EV and premium segments.