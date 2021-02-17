Broker’s Call: Buy Happiest Minds Technologies

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Nomura
Target: ₹480
CMP: ₹483.55
We initiate coverage on Happiest Minds Technologies with a Buy rating and TP of ₹480, based on a 32x FY23F EPS of ₹14.9. We expect Happiest Minds to record dollar revenues CAGR of nearly 25 per cent over FY21-24, but build in EPS CAGR lagging at about 17 per cent on EBIT margins falling to 18 per cent by FY24 (vs 22 per cent in FY21) and the full impact of tax rate starting in FY22.
We expect Happiest Minds to trade at a premium as: 1) we think it will continue to grow at about 2x the pace of large-caps and about 1.5x of mid- caps, led by its presence in digital; 2) we like the stickiness offered by PES and scalability offered by DBS/IMSS; and 3) we factor in its ability to sustain EBIT margins, similar to mid-caps (despite being 110th their size).
While the recent run-up in the stock is likely to limit the upside in the near term (2.5x of the IPO price), we like Happiest Minds as we see it as a ‘consistent compounder’.
Our 32x target multiple is 20 per cent higher than the target multiple for INFO/TCS and 10 per cent higher than the one-year forward average trading multiple of mid-cap IT services.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...