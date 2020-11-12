Markets

Broker’s Call: Hold Bharat Forge

| Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

Pabhudas Lilladher

Target: ₹439

CMP: ₹496.75

Bharat Forge’s Q2FY21 performance was weak, led by tonnage decline of nearly 24 per cent y-o-y to 40.8k (against expectation of 44.6k). The sharp decline in volumes was led by nearly 33 per cent/44 per cent y-o-y exports decline in industrial/auto segments (about 52 per cent of standalone revenues).

Pick-up in the domestic CV segment is visible, while the PV segment is anticipated to grow in the coming period. Outlook exports: Expect H2 to remain uncertain led by recovery in the auto segment; oil and gas will continue to remain weak. Class 8 truck demand remains stable; the US market is expected to stabilise as the Presidential election is over. We see growth potential in the wind energy business (₹50 crore revenues) with target to grow by 3-4x in the near term.

The company has won new businesses in the domestic PV segment with new players — most of them are expected to ramp up in FY23/24. The company has also gained some market share in the CV segment. Consol Capex guidance for FY21 at ₹450 crore. Expect no major capex in standalone in H2-FY21.

We believe that Bharat Forge is much better-placed than previous cycles with new products/customer additions both in auto andnon-auto segments. However, the same is well-captured in recent valuations expansions at 25x/20x FY22/23 consol EPS.

Hence, we continue to maintain Hold with a revised target price of ₹439 (earlier ₹446).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 12, 2020
Bharat Forge Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.