The board of Aartech Solonics Limited on Wednesday considered and approved a decision for migration of the company shares from the BSE SME Platform to Main Board of BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India. The decision is subject to the approval of the shareholders and applicable regulatory authorities, it said in notice to the BSE-SME.

Shares of Aartech Solonics jumped 10 per cent at ₹81.45 on the BSE-SME.

