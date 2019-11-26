BSE witnesses Rs 753 crore worth of derivative trades

Interoperability between clearing corporations and exchanges has got some cheer for BSE. The exchange said on Tuesday that it had witnessed Rs 753 crore worth of derivative turnover. Index futures and options witnessed a turnover of Rs 744.78 crore and single stock futures and options witnessed a turnover of Rs 8.26 crore, BSE said.

"Equity derivatives are gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation. BSE had recently launched Liquidity Enhancement Scheme in Equity Derivatives and a revised scheme is applicable for members from 25th Nov 2019," the exchange said.

Under interoperability, a separate margin to trade on NSE and BSE is not required. It allows trade orders to be executed on the platform that gives best ‘spread’ without dual margin.