CDSL net drops 24%

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

The Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) has reported a 24-per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹21.61 crore for the third quarter, as against ₹28.46 crore reported during the year-ago same period.

During the quarter, the company has taken a one-time charge for a non-recurring previous years’ anticipated statutory liability of ₹10.56 crore. Consolidated total revenues grew 10 per cent at ₹68.49 crore (₹62.54 crore). During CY2019, the number of active beneficial owners accounts with CDSL has increased to 1.97 crore, an y-oy growth of 17.96 per cent.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
