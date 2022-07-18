Chitra Ramkrishna’s ED custody extended by 4 more days

A Delhi court extended former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s custody with the Enforcement Directorate by four more days in a phone tapping case where former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey’s company was used to illegally snoop on the employees of the exchange.

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma passed the order on a plea by ED Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta who had sought five days of custody. Ramkrishna was present at the court when the order was pronounced. The ED custody will end on July 22.

After arresting her in the phone tapping case on July 14, the anti-money laundering agency interrogated her and also confronted with three persons and several documents during the four-day custody. The agency has also questioned IPS officer Pandey to find out the larger conspiracy of his company iSec Services Pvt Ltd eavesdropping on phones of large number of employees of the NSE from 2009 to 2017. The company would regularly give report to the top brass of the NSE.