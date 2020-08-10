60% turmeric sold at Erode

Spot turmeric arrivals registered a decline at the markets in Erode with 60 per cent of the arrivals being sold.

“Only 2,400 bags of turmeric arrived for sale. The tradersprocured 60 per cent of the arrivals for their local demand. They quoted decreased price for both varieties of the turmeric based on the quality,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

Due to quality, finger turmeric decreased by ₹100-150 a quintal and root variety by ₹100 in all the markets.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association,finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,369 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,899-5,589. Of the arrival of 1,036 bags, 360 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,110-6,099 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹4,626-5,599 a quintal. Of the 409 bags placed for sale, 303 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,199-6,599 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,099-5,700. Of the 1,023 bags kept for sale, 895 were sold.