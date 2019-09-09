About 84% Coonoor tea sold

About 84 per cent of the teas offered for sale at Sale No: 36 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold.

As many as four grades of CTC tea from Homedale Tea Factory, a bought leaf factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, fetched the topmost prices beating even the export-oriented orthodox grade teas from corporate sector.

Of them, Homedale Pekoe Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Shreeji Traders bought it for ₹ 283 a kg.

Two more grades of Homedale Tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹272 a kg each.

Homedale Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the Leaf tea auctions fetching ₹270 a kg.

While these four grades topped the entire auctions, another Leaf grade of Homedale Factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, fetched ₹232.

These five were the only grades of CTC tea from any factory which entered the high-price bracket of ₹200 per kg.

It is significant because the average price at this auction was only ₹83.81 per kg.

The highest price among the orthodox tea from corporate sector was ₹261 a kg fetched by Kodanad Estate – lower than the Homedale’s top four grades.

Kairbetta followed at ₹243, Chamraj ₹238 and Havukal ₹201.