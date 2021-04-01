Commodities

Annual power usage falls for first time in 35 years

Reuters Chennai | Updated on April 01, 2021

The country’s annual electricity usage fell for the first time in at least 35 years in the fiscal year to March, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, mainly due to strict coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the country.

Power generation fell 0.2 per cent during 2020-21, compared with the previous year, an analysis of daily load despatch data from federal grid operator POSOCO showed, mainly due to the imposition of lockdowns that resulted in a decline in electricity production for six straight months ending in August.

Demand for electricity has picked up since, and generation grew 23.3 per cent in March from a year earlier, the data showed, making it the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the fastest since March 2010.

Power generation in March grew much faster than the average increase in the last six months, mainly because India had imposed an intense nationwide lockdown in the last week of March 2020, resulting in a dramatic fall in power usage.

Published on April 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

energy and resource
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.