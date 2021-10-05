Approval for the seventh phase of Rubber Production Incentive Scheme

The Government of Kerala has given approval for implementing the seventh phase of the Rubber Production Incentive Scheme (RPIS). According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, the scheme is envisaged to ensure ₹170 per kilogram of RSS 4 sheet rubber.

The rubber growers who have not yet registered in the scheme can also register now. For regestering a copy of Adhar Card and copy of bank pass book along with the current year’s land tax receipt and a photograph should be produced at the respective Rubber Producer's Societies (RPSs). The beneficiaries who have not renewed registration during sixth phase should also submit land tax receipt for the year 2020-21 for renewal.

The sale invoices/ purchase bills submitted should be from a dealer with valid license and prompt in submitting statutory returns. Purchase bills from July 1, 2021 only will be considered.