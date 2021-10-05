Approval for the seventh phase of Rubber Production Incentive Scheme

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Government of Kerala has given approval for implementing the seventh phase of the Rubber Production Incentive Scheme (RPIS). According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, the scheme is envisaged to ensure ₹170 per kilogram of RSS 4 sheet rubber.
The rubber growers who have not yet registered in the scheme can also register now. For regestering a copy of Adhar Card and copy of bank pass book along with the current year’s land tax receipt and a photograph should be produced at the respective Rubber Producer's Societies (RPSs). The beneficiaries who have not renewed registration during sixth phase should also submit land tax receipt for the year 2020-21 for renewal.
The sale invoices/ purchase bills submitted should be from a dealer with valid license and prompt in submitting statutory returns. Purchase bills from July 1, 2021 only will be considered.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...