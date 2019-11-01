Bullish trend continues in pulses

Amid weak availability and report of damage to crops on account of excessive rains this season, bullish trend in moong and urad continued, with moong bold rising to ₹6,800-7,000 a quintal, while moong medium ruled at ₹6,000- 6,500. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,200-8,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹8,300-8,400, while moong moongar ruled at ₹8,500-8,600. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹7,400-7,600, while urad (medium) rose to ₹5,500-6,000. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,400-7,500 and urad dal (bold) at ₹7,800-7,900.