Cabinet approves strategic partnership agreement between MNRE, IRENA

The Cabinet, on Wednesday, was apprised of a strategic partnership agreement signed between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The agreement was signed in January this year.

The aim of the agreement is to drive ambition, leadership and knowledge on green energy transitions based on renewable energy (RE) in India. It will help India’s energy transition efforts and will also help the world in combating climate change, the government said in a statement.

“The areas of cooperation as envisaged in the Strategic Partnership Agreement will support India in achieving its ambitious target of 500 gigawatt (GW) of installed non-fossil fuel electricity capacity by 2030. This, in turn, will promote Atmanirbhar Bharat,” it added.

The salient features of the agreement include enhanced cooperation in areas such as facilitating knowledge sharing from India on scaling up RE and clean energy technologies.

Others include supporting India’s efforts on long-term energy planning, collaborating to strengthen the innovation climate in India and moving towards cost-effective decarbonisation through catalysing development and deployment of green hydrogen.

Thus, the Strategic Partnership Agreement will help India’s energy transition efforts, and will also help the world in combating climate change.