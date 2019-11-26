Cardamom auctions witness lower arrivals on Tuesday

Active buyers’ participation is likely to ensure a steady market in cardamom auctions on Tuesday, despite lower arrivals vis-à-vis last few days.

The total quantity offered by the auctioneers SpiceMore Trading Company and Sugandagiri Spices Promoters and Traders in two sessions was only 79 tonnes, registering a 30 per cent drop compared with the offer of 117 tonnes made by these two firms in auctions last week.

According to traders, the quantity on offer in the morning auctions was 46 tonnes, while in the afternoon, it was 33 tonnes. However, the traders express the hope that the North Indian participation would ensure a better price due to a good demand for cardamom in the upcountry markets.

The prices advanced at Monday’s auction with a combined average price of Rs2930.9 per kg. The bullish trend is likely to continue till December due to low estimated crop, they added.

According to trade analysts, Acumen Capital Markets Ltd, the most active cardamom December futures price is showing some weakness on daily chart.