Cardamom auctions witness lower arrivals

A new green future waiting to take root
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
Low arrivals continue to be witnessed in cardamom auctions as the quantity offered at Puttady was only 22 tonnes.
However, traders foresee an upward trend in prices following lower arrivals thereby making the market strong and steady. There was also a concern on the quality of capsules that arrived the previous day in the auction market directly after harvest. This has impacted the average price realization in the two trading sessions. Traders fear that reduced arrivals may also lead to lower participation, especially from outstation players.
Limited arrivals are likely to create stability in the market and boost up prices. According to traders, the market is likely to be strong and steady in the coming days, thanks to humid climate prevailing in the crop growing areas.
In the morning session, the auctioneers Idukki Dist Traditional Cardamom Producer Co offered 11.82 tonnes. In the afternoon trade, the offer made by Vandanmedu Green Gold Cardamom Producer Company was also 11 tonnes.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Market said that the most active cardamom March futures gained by 0.35 per cent or Rs13.6 to Rs3925.40 when closed on Tuesday. The March futures price is showing some recovery on the daily chart.
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
The fuel that drives the millions of vehicles on Indian roads, be it petrol or diesel or gas, needs to be ...
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...