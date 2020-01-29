Cardamom auctions witness lower arrivals

Low arrivals continue to be witnessed in cardamom auctions as the quantity offered at Puttady was only 22 tonnes.

However, traders foresee an upward trend in prices following lower arrivals thereby making the market strong and steady. There was also a concern on the quality of capsules that arrived the previous day in the auction market directly after harvest. This has impacted the average price realization in the two trading sessions. Traders fear that reduced arrivals may also lead to lower participation, especially from outstation players.

Limited arrivals are likely to create stability in the market and boost up prices. According to traders, the market is likely to be strong and steady in the coming days, thanks to humid climate prevailing in the crop growing areas.

In the morning session, the auctioneers Idukki Dist Traditional Cardamom Producer Co offered 11.82 tonnes. In the afternoon trade, the offer made by Vandanmedu Green Gold Cardamom Producer Company was also 11 tonnes.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Market said that the most active cardamom March futures gained by 0.35 per cent or Rs13.6 to Rs3925.40 when closed on Tuesday. The March futures price is showing some recovery on the daily chart.