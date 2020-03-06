Cocoa hits six-week low

Cocoa futures fell to a six-week low on Friday, weighed by a potential weakening in demand partly linked to the spread of the coronavirus, while raw sugar slid to a seven-week low. May New York cocoa future was down $18, at $2,579 a tonne at 10:51 GMT after setting a six-week low of $2,577.

May raw sugar was down 0.08 cents, at 13.34 cents per lb after hitting a two-month low of 13.33 cents.

May arabica coffee rose 1.75 cents, to $1.1310 per lb.