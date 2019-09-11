Coonoor tea auction volumes falls

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
A volume of 10.24 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No: 37 of the auctions Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.
This is as much as 1.11 lakh kg less than last week’s offer.
Of the 10.24 lakh kg offered, as much as 9.48 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 76,000 kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 48,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 6.50 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 28,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 2.98 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 6.98 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 3.26 lakh kg, Dust grades.
As many as four grades of CTC tea from Homedale Tea Factory, a bought leaf factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, fetched the topmost prices beating even the export-oriented orthodox grade teas from corporate sector last week. Of them, Homedale Pekoe Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Shreeji Traders bought it for ₹283 a kg. Two more grades of Homedale Tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹272 a kg each. Homedale Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the Leaf tea auctions fetching ₹270 a kg.
While these four grades topped the entire auctions, another Leaf grade of Homedale Factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, fetched ₹232. These five were the only grades of CTC tea from any factory which entered the high-price bracket of ₹200 per kg.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹64-74 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹112-130 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹68-72 and for the best grades, ₹109-125.
