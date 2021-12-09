Crude oil, guar gum gain on easing Omicron fears, vaccine optimism

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Crude oil gained on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), while guar gum was up on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), as crude oil prices increased in the global market on Thursday.
Crude palm oil (CPO) futures traded flat on MCX in the initial hour of Thursday morning.
Crude oil December futures were trading at ₹5,508 against the previous close of ₹5,468, up by 0.73 per cent.
Concerns have eased over the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on the economy, helping the global oil market stay optimistic about demand. Meanwhile, some global pharma companies have announced that a three-dose course of their vaccine would help protect against Omicron.
Crude oil has to top ₹5,600 to turn bullish
However, the gains were muted following the reimposition of curbs by countries such as the UK and Denmark, among others.
February Brent oil futures were trading at $76.27, up by 0.59 per cent; the January crude oil futures on WTI were trading at $72.95, up by 0.82 per cent.
December CPO futures were trading at ₹1,119 on MCX in the initial hour of trading on Thursday morning, against the previous close of ₹1,114, up by 0.41 per cent. One of the reasons for this is the forecast for heavy rainfall in the major CPO-producing nations.
There were reports that major CPO producers such as Indonesia and Malaysia were likely to face heavy rainfall during January to March of next year, following an intensified La Nina weather condition. Market participants felt that the flooding associated with the heavy rainfall may affect operations in palm oil plantations during the first quarter of next year.
Stability in crude to augur well for paint cos, FMCG may continue to face headwinds
December nickel futures were trading at ₹1,569.50 on MCX on Thursday morning, as against the previous close of ₹1,574.20, down by 0.30 per cent.
NCDEX
The December futures of guar gum were trading at ₹10,541 on NCDEX in the initial hour of Thursday morning, against the previous close of ₹10,331, up by 2.03 per cent.
Guar gum gains when crude oil prices rise as it is used in oil extraction.
The December futures of turmeric (unpolished) were down by 1.31 per cent in the Thursday morning trading. The December futures of turmeric (unpolished) were trading at ₹7,860 on NCDEX on Thursday morning, against the previous close of ₹7,964.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...