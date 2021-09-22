Crude oil production down 2.29% in August

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Crude oil production during August was 2,518.56 TMT, which is 5.98 per cent lower than target for the month and 2.29 per cent lower when compared with production of August 2020, according to an official release.
Cumulative crude oil production during April-August was 12,480.21 TMT, which is 3.33 per cent and 3.15 per cent lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
ONGC’s crude oil production during August 2021 stood at 1,642.76 TMT, lower than 1,708.22 TMT in the same month last year. On a cumulative basis, ONGC’s crude oil production during April-August 2021 stood at 8,119.84 TMT, lower than 8,515.15 TMT in the same period last year.Natural gas production during August 2021 was 2,923.94 (million metric standard cubic meters) MMSCM, up 20.23 per cent over than production level of July 2020.
Cumulative natural gas production during April-August 2021 was 13,985.76 MMSCM, 19.94 per cent higher than production during corresponding period of last year.
Crude oil processed during August 2021 was 18,438.58 TMT, which is 14.17 per cent higher than July 2020.
Cumulative crude throughout during April-August 2021 was 95,077.05 TMT, 15.30 per cent higher than production on corresponding period of last year, as per the data.
CPSE refineries’ crude oil processed during August 2021 was 9,908.62 TMT, 13.59 per cent higher than production level of August 2020. Cumulative crude throughout during April-August was 52,576.80 TMT which is 17.10 per cent higher than corresponding period of last year, the release added.
Private refineries’ crude oil processed during August 2021 was 6,820.02 TMT, 15.5 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year. Cumulative crude throughout during April-August 2021 stood at 34,253.91 TMT, 9.01 per cent higher than the same period of last year.
Meanwhile, JV refineries’ crude oil processed during August 2021 stood at 1,709.93 TMT, 14.12 per cent higher than August 2020. Cumulative crude throughput of JV refineries during April-August 2021 was 8,246.34 TMT, 34.4 per cent higher than production in same period last year, the release added.
