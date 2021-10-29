Demand for powdery grades push up tea prices in Kochi

Improved demand for powdery grades, especially from Kerala buyers and blenders, pushed up tea prices especially CTC grades at Kochi auctions this week.

The opening of hotels and restaurants seems to have revived the demand which is reflected in the procurement of tea from auctions. This was evident in the average price realization which was up by ₹3 per kg at ₹128 in sale 43.

The quantity offered in CTC dust was 8,86,982 kg and 79 per cent of the quantity was sold. The market, especially for good liquoring teas, appreciated following quality, traders said. Upcountry buyers were selective and less active compared to last week.

In orthodox dust, the quantity offered was only 13,000 kg and a small quantity was absorbed by exporters.

A better participation of exporters to CIS and West Asia has lifted leaf prices as well with good Nilgiri whole leaf in orthodox varieties was higher by longer margin of ₹5 to ₹10. The quantity offered was 2,72,918 kg.

In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring brokens was dearer, while Fannings remained lower. There was only selective buying from upcountry buyers. The quantity offered was 54,500 kg.