‘Demand rising for natural, organic ingredients in tea’

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
The FAO’s Intergovernmental Group (IGG) on Tea has pointed out that innovation is catching up in the global consumption pattern.
“The drive for innovation is evident as consumers increasingly demand natural and organic ingredients in diversified blends, flavours and environments,” a position paper of the IGG said.
“There is also growing interest in higher quality speciality teas with particular flavours. In parallel, green as well as herbal and fruit teas are gaining popularity in different markets especially in Europe owing to real or perceived health benefits,” it added.
“At the same time, public interest in organic locally sourced specialised premium teas has also intensified. ‘Innovation and ‘premiumsation’ are characterising the tea market which attracts a growing number of young customers and an emerging middle class”, the paper said.
These aspects were discussed at the last session of IGG on Tea. The IGG observed that youngsters are continuously searching for personal experiences with fashionable products.
“This includes the integration of gourmet quality tea into their overall lifestyles. Tea demand has become a conspicuous form of consumption. Many enjoy speciality teas and show great interest in learning about a beverage that is consumed in the sophisticated environment of speciality teashop and exclusive restaurants, hotels and cafes,” IGG said.
“New market trends suggest a move by consumers from a range of different beverages to tea”, it added.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
Outlook for gold and silver becomes bullish following a positive breakout
The National Commodity Derivatives and Exchange (NCDEX) has relaunched future contracts on feed-grade bajra.
Online-only insurers Acko and Go Digit offer lower premiums, but do pay attention to the network garages ...
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...