Edible oils lose ground on weak demand

Despite improved global cues, most of the oils in Indore and other mandis in Madhya Pradesh traded low on weak demand with soya refined Indore (Ruchi) at ₹818 for 10 kg, soya refined (Avi/Vippy) ₹815 each, soya refined (Keshav) ₹817, soya refined (Shan) ₹820, Neemuch (MS Solvex) at ₹806, Dhanuka ₹811, while soya refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹811 for 10 kg, respectively. Soya solvent ruled at ₹760-765.

Similarly, palm oil (Indore) was quoted lower at ₹822 for 10 kg, palm oil (Bombay) at ₹780, while cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹780 for 10 kg, respectively. Groundnut oil (Indore), on the other hand, ruled at ₹1,350-70 for 10 kg, groundnut oil (Gujarat) at ₹1,350, while groundnut oil (Bombay) ruled at ₹1,370 for 10 kg.

Mustard seeds (Nimar) ruled firm at ₹4,150/quintal, while raida fetched ₹4,100-4,125. Plant deliveries were quoted lower at ₹4,875-80. Arrivals of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 2.85 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 1.80 lakh bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 40,000 bags, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana/Punjab at 10,000 bags each, while 35,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.