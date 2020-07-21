Commodities

Export demand puts chana on the boil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

Amidst subdued demand and buying support from the millers, chana in Indore mandis has been ruling stable with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,200-4,225 a quintal.

Chana dal also ruled flat on weak demand with chana dal (average) at ₹4,900-5,000, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,200-5,300, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700 a quintal, respectively.

Dollar chana, on the other hand, edged higher to ₹5,400-5,800 a quintal on improved buying. In container, dollar chana traded higher on improved export demand with the 42/44 count being quoted at ₹6,500 a quintal,44/46 count at ₹6,300, while 58/60 count fetched ₹5,350 a quintal, respectively. Arrivals of dollar chana at the mandis in Indore today stood at 2,000 bags.

