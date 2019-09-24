Fall in turmeric prices

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric price fell by ₹200 a quintal. It fell by ₹100 a quintal at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,800-6,877 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,389-6,399. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,569-6,599 and root variety at ₹5,426-6,349.