Festival demand lifts pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

The majority of pulse seeds ruled higher on increased festival demand with tur (Maharashtra)quoted at ₹5,650-5,700, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,700-5,300 a quintal. Tur dal (sawa no.) quoted at ₹7,000-7,100, tur dal (full) at ₹7,200-7,300, while tur Marka was quoted at ₹7,800- 7,900.

Urad (bold) rose to ₹6,300-6,700, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,200- 5,500. Urad dal (medium)quoted at ₹7,000-7,100, urad dal (bold) at ₹7,200- 7,300, while urad Mongar ruled at ₹8,700-8,800 .

Moong (bold) ruled at ₹6,300-6,500 a quintal, while moong (medium) was quoted at ₹5,500-5,700. Moong (new) on the other hand, was quoted at ₹5,600-5,700, while moong medium (new) ruled at ₹3,000-4,500.

Moong dal ruled stable with moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,800-7,900 a quintal, moong dal (bold) at ₹8,000-8,100, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,300-8,400 a quintal respectively.

