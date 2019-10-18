Commodities

Festival demand lifts pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 18, 2019

Pulse seeds and pulses continued to trade higher on rising festival demand with urad (bold) rose to ₹6,800-7,000 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹6,500-6,600, urad dal (bold) at ₹6,700-6,800, while urad moongar ruled at ₹8,100-8,200. Moong (bold)quoted at ₹6,200- 6,400, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700. Moong (new) quoted at ₹5,600-5,800, while moong medium (new) ruled at ₹3,500-4,500.

