Flood situation hits upcountry pepper demand

The flood situation in many upcountry markets has affected the demand for pepper where the domestic buying was slow. This, coupled with the opening of new Covid-restricted zones, also hit the sales in many markets.
The sellers are also limited in the market in Kochi on Tuesday, which was up by ₹1/kg at ₹308 on an offtake of 27 tonnes. Mostly those who could not store pepper properly are bringing the produce for sale, traders said.
The Karnataka market is also reportedly trading higher because of a good demand for bolder berries from the domestic market.
Meanwhile, there are reports that the Customs have started asking for extra details of Sri Lankan pepper consignments imported to India for domestic use at minimum import price (MIP).
IPSTA Cochin Black pepper rate (₹/kg): MG1-328; UNG-308; 500 G/L-298.
