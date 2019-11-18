GAIL, IOC to pay ₹60.18/mBtu for regasification at Dhamra

Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd will pay ₹60.18 per mBtu (million British thermal units) as regasification charges at the Dhamra LNG Terminal.

This charge will be borne by the two after the LNG terminal has been commissioned, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said while responding to a starred question in the Lok Sabha. IOCL and GAIL have agreed to pay the tolling charges of ₹ 60.18 per mBtu for re-gas facility at Dhamra LNG terminal with annual escalations in line with their respective contractual provision, he added.

The Dhamra LNG terminal is co-owned by Total SA Ltd and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.