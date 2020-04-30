Global black tea output goes up 23%

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Global black tea output has seen a significant rise in the current year, according to a report in Global Tea Digest.
“Our compilation of the official data received from various countries shows that the global black tea output so far this year has risen to 251.42 million kg (mkg) from 203.83 mkg in the corresponding months of 2019,” Rajesh Gupta, compiler of Global Tea Digest, told Business Line.
“This increase of 47.59 mkg marks an impressive growth of 23.35 per cent,” he said.
Kenya reported the highest share of this growth. Its production has increased to 158.56 mkg from 106.28 mkg, marking a gain of 52.58 mkg or as much as 49.19 per cent.
“India’s production has increased to 30.54 mkg from 29.02 mkg, a growth of 5.24 per cent”, Gupta noted. “Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has lost 10.96 per cent as the production dropped to 39.89 mkg from 44.80 mkg.”
Bangladesh has lost 27.67 per cent as its output has fallen to 1.83 mkg from 2.53 mkg. Malawi has also reported a lower output.
With lockdown in India since mid-March, the country’s output in March and April are feared to be lesser than in 2019.
