Govt purchase, import extension drag urad

Even as mandis in major parts of Madhya Pradesh are lying closed due to the ongoing lockdown, the State government has given restricted permission to open primary mandis coming under the green category.

According to Prakash Vora, a wholesale pulse trader, new summer moong has started hitting primary mandis in Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh and is being quoted at ₹8,800-9,000 a quintal.

Government purchases and extension of import till May-end dragged urad by ₹300-400 a quintal with urad ((bold) being quoted at ₹6,300 a quintal. Chana went for ₹4,100, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,000 a quintal. Maharashtra and Karnataka tur were quoted at ₹5,400-5,500 a quintal.