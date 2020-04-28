Commodities

Govt purchase, import extension drag urad

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on April 28, 2020 Published on April 28, 2020

Even as mandis in major parts of Madhya Pradesh are lying closed due to the ongoing lockdown, the State government has given restricted permission to open primary mandis coming under the green category.

According to Prakash Vora, a wholesale pulse trader, new summer moong has started hitting primary mandis in Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh and is being quoted at ₹8,800-9,000 a quintal.

Government purchases and extension of import till May-end dragged urad by ₹300-400 a quintal with urad ((bold) being quoted at ₹6,300 a quintal. Chana went for ₹4,100, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,000 a quintal. Maharashtra and Karnataka tur were quoted at ₹5,400-5,500 a quintal.

Published on April 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hit by crude price crash, discovered small field operators seek sops