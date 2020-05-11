Half of turmeric arrivals sold

iPhone SE in India for ₹38,900
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
Only 50 per cent of the turmeric that arrived in Erode markets on Monday was sold.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Saleyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,389-6,699 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,160-6,211. Out of 2,449 bags of turmeric kept for sale, only 606 found takers.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,319-6,344 and root variety at ₹5,099-5,799. Of the 284 bags placed for sale, 217 were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,559-6,699 a quintal. Root variety was sold at ₹5,260-6,300 a quintal. Out of the 520 bags kept for sale, 440 were sold. Our Correspondent
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by ...
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The use of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), currently the predominant global interest rate benchmark, is ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...