Half of turmeric arrivals sold

Updated on May 11, 2020

 

Only 50 per cent of the turmeric that arrived in Erode markets on Monday was sold.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Saleyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,389-6,699 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,160-6,211. Out of 2,449 bags of turmeric kept for sale, only 606 found takers.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,319-6,344 and root variety at ₹5,099-5,799. Of the 284 bags placed for sale, 217 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,559-6,699 a quintal. Root variety was sold at ₹5,260-6,300 a quintal. Out of the 520 bags kept for sale, 440 were sold. Our Correspondent

