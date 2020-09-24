Higher arrivals ground turmeric

The sale of turmeric was normal on Thursday.

“Though the arrivals increased to 3,048 bags, prices decreased and the sale was normal, as 60 per cent of the arrivals were sold. The buyers quoted decreased price due to arrival of medium quality turmeric”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

The prices of both the varieties decreased in all the markets by ₹100-300 a quintal, when compared to previous day’s price.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,229-6,225 a quintal; root variety went for ₹4,811-5,629. Of the arrival of 1,988 bags, 677 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric went for ₹4,910-5,839 a quintal, while root variety was sold at ₹4,590-5,799. Of the arrival of 474 bags, 449 were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,999-5,859 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹4,796-5,693. Of the 353 bags on offer, 296 were traded.