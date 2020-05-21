Commodities

Higher demand boosts turmeric sales

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on May 21, 2020 Published on May 21, 2020

Higher demand boosted turmeric sales in Erode market on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,109-6,376 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,809-6,003. Of the arrival of 1,990 bags, 1,253 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,189-6,344 and root variety at ₹4,910-5,884. Of the arrival of 321 bags, 313 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,170-6,429 and root variety at ₹4,960-5,959. Of 749 bags kept for sale, 575 bags were sold.

