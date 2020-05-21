Higher demand boosts turmeric sales

Higher demand boosted turmeric sales in Erode market on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,109-6,376 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,809-6,003. Of the arrival of 1,990 bags, 1,253 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,189-6,344 and root variety at ₹4,910-5,884. Of the arrival of 321 bags, 313 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,170-6,429 and root variety at ₹4,960-5,959. Of 749 bags kept for sale, 575 bags were sold.