Indian cardamom receives subdued demand at Gulf Food Expo

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
The high price for export quality 7 to 8 mm Indian cardamom has hardly finds any takers in the ongoing Gulf Food Expo in Dubai.
According to traders, major overseas buyers are behind Guatemalan crop, a similar variety which is priced at $40-42 whereas Indian cardamom rates are hovering in the range of $50 to 52. This has resulted in a subdued demand for Indian variety in the current food expo in the gulf.
“Obviously when the price goes beyond a limit, overseas buyers always refrain from procurement of cardamom. Though the Guatemalan crop is no match for Indian cardamom, the low price of the commodity is its USP”, a leading exporter said. The higher price of Indian cardamom price is because of a decline in production by about 40 per cent in this season, the exporter said.
Traders pointed out that there has been weak buyer support in the auction market where the demand was very low, despite adequate supply. Even the higher rates are keeping away many buyers from the market, which is witnessing a slower movement. The prices are two to three times higher in the crop season and there was no genuine demand happening in the consuming centres in North India. High priced inventory is also forcing buyers to stay away from the market.
In this emerging situation, according to traders, the market on Thursday is likely to be stable as the total quantity arrived for auction in Puttady was 49 tonnes. In the morning session, the auctioneers SpiceMore Trading Company offered 30 tonnes, while the offer made by Sungandhagiri Spices Promoters and Traders was 19 tonnes.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Market said that cardamom March futures fell by 0.33 per cent or Rs 10.5 to Rs 3130 when closed on Wednesday.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...