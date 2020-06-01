Indian Energy Exchange launches its Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) platform

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Indian Energy Exchange, has launched its Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) platform, with an intent to help discoms to better plan their power requirements.
IEX is largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and the RTM is an endeavor by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). With the RTM, the market regulator intends to make the power market dynamic by enabling trade in electricity through half-hourly auctions.
There will be 48 auction sessions during the day, with delivery of power within one hour of closure of the bid session, IEX said. This would aid distribution companies to manage power demand-supply variation and meet 24x7 power supply needs in a better manner. IEX’s RTM is powered by the double-sided closed auction to ensure transparency, competitive price discovery to the market participants.
With this effort, the power sector is looking to change the current process for unplanned power schedule management. Currently, this is managed through the Deviation Settlement Mechanism and in the process, power purchasers end up paying penalties. The penalties range from Rs 200/ day/MW to Rs 2,000/ day/MW.
“The primary purpose of the RTM is to allow utilities to manage their power demand dynamically, save on huge deviation-related penalties and integrate renewables in an effective way,” said Rajiv Srivastava, CEO & Managing Director, IEX Ltd.
RTM will facilitate utilities to reduce dependency on deviation framework and save on the huge penalties, company officials said. A similar effort was announced by NSE and NCDEX promoted Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL), which also started trading from June 1.
Further, an RTM will also support the grid operators to enhance overall safety and security of the grid, officials said. With the fast-paced shift towards renewable energy, RTM will facilitate the discoms to manage the challenge of intermittency associated with renewables.
The market will help the discoms to forecast and schedule green energy in an effective way thereby supporting the national green energy aspirations. India has set a target of attaining 175 GW in renewable capacity addition by 2022.
RTM would also provide an opportunity to generator companies (gencos) to sell their un-requisitioned capacity thereby enabling efficient use of generation capacity.
Generating companies otherwise tied up to long term PPAs can also access the power market through RTM for transacting their un-requisitioned surpluses. "Till this point no other market mechanism allowed the generating companies to do so. The new market segment will foster greater flexibility, competition and efficiency in electricity sector,” stated Srivastava.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...