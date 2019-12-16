IndianOil underlines safety of LPG terminal at Puthuvypeen

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
With construction work on the LPG import terminal restarting at Puthuvypeen near Kochi, IndianOil is confident about the safety of the project, saying that the terminal has adopted global standards of safety.
A company statement said that one-third of the cost is being spent on the safety features of the terminal. A risk analysis study conducted by PDIL (Projects & Development India Ltd-a PSU) also established that the terminal is extremely safe. Environmental Impact Assessment Study by PDIL has confirmed that the project would have no adverse impact on water, noise, air, environment and marine life.
Annually around 75,000 bulk LPG bullet truck movements take place across the congested Kerala roads to and from Mangaluru. This is highly risky and during the last five years more than 60 road accidents due to LPG Bullet Trucks have have been reported in Kerala.
Hence, the company wants to construct LPG cross-country pipelines so that road transportation of bulk LPG can be completely eliminated. Puthuvypeen LPG Import Terminal is essential for this so that LPG could be brought by sea to Kochi and further transported to various bottling plants by pipeline.
The joint venture of IndianOil, Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd (KSPPL) is already in the process of laying pipelines in the State and it is expected to completely shift LPG bulk movement to pipelines, once the import is completed.
The need for the project from a national and State perspective is high and moreover this national infrastructure project is aimed at meeting the daily requirements of cooking gas to the households of Kerala and other States. In Kerala, the LPG consumption was 1,050 TMTs in 2018-19. This is expected to touch 1,500 TMT by 2022 and 2,300 TMT by 2028.
Even after the ongoing BPCL-KR expansion is completed, LPG has to be brought from outside the State to meet the steeply growing demand. Puthuvypeen is the only safest infrastructure to ensure that this target is met and to reduce the current LPG refill waiting period, the statement added.
