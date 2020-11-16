Industrial metals jump on China demand optimism, copper at 29-month high

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Industrial metals rose on Monday, with copper prices hitting 29-month highs and Shanghai aluminium scaling a three-year peak, on optimism around demand in top metals consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped as much as 2.8% to $7,179 a tonne, the strongest since June 14, 2018.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained as much as 3.5% to 53,800 yuan ($8,173.31) a tonne, the highest since June 15, 2018.
China's industrial output rose at a faster-than-expected pace in October, mirroring healthy metals consumption in the world's second-largest economy.
Copper and aluminium were also supported by last week's data showing declines in inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai exchange, analysts said.
London aluminium rose 0.7% to $1,945 a tonne, its strongest since March 20, 2019. Shanghai aluminium jumped 0.9% to a three-year high of 15,585 yuan a tonne.
“The relative strength between the two markets saw the aluminium arbitrage briefly turn positive for China to import,” commodity strategists at ING said in a note.
“This could suggest that the strong imports we have seen since (the second quarter) may repeat themselves in November if traders have seized this opportunity.”
* China's aluminium output in October rose 9.7% from a year earlier to a record high.
* Chile's Candelaria copper mine offered an improved contract deal to one of two unions on strike at the deposit in a bid to re-start production.
* In London, nickel rose 1.6% to $16,150 a tonne, zinc jumped 1.8% to $2,676.50, while lead gained 1.1% to $1,914 and tin advanced 1.3% to $18,630.
* In Shanghai, nickel climbed 1.4% by noon break, zinc added 1.5%, lead gained 0.2% and tin advanced 1.3%.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
SBI (₹229.6)The stock of SBI witnessed a positive opening last week and rallied to register an intra-week high ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...