JSW Steel USA starts upgrading Baytown plate mill facility

JSW Steel (USA) Inc, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has started the second phase work of upgrading its Plate Mill at Baytown. It will be completed in the second half of 2023.

The project involves the addition of a 4-hi finishing mill, pre-leveler, accelerated cooling system/direct quench, cooling beds and new roll shop.

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW USA, said the project is part of $260 million investment committed by JSW to enhance the quality of products, improve productivity, yields, and the overall cost-effectiveness at the Baytown plate mill.

Mark Bush, CEO, JSW USA said once the project is completed, it will put the company in a position to deliver higher quality products and enter new markets.

“We have already completed some of the planned upgrades at our facility at Mingo Junction in Ohio. These upgrades will help us to continue in delivering significant quality benefits to our customers who expect high quality HRC, plate and pipe products,” he said.

He added that the project at Baytown will support the requirement of on and offshore wind tower, agriculture, construction, storage tank and surface critical market segments.