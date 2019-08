Soy oil and soybean traded low due to weak buying support. Soy refined declined to ₹752-55 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹720-25. Soybean also fell to ₹3,750-75 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soybean were quoted at ₹3,800- ₹3,825. In futures, soybean traded low with its May and June contracts on the NCDEX on Monday closing at ₹3,671 and ₹3,699. Soy DOC quoted at ₹33,000- ₹35,000 a tonne.