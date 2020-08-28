Limited supplies lift pulses

Most of the pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore witnessed an uptrend on weak availability. Masur continued to trade higher with its price today being quoted at ₹5,650 a quintal. Compared to last week, masur is ruling ₹100 a quintal higher.

Masur dal (average) today was quoted at ₹6,800-6,900, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹7,000-7,100 a quintal.

Uptrend also continued in chana amidst weak availability of government stock with chana kanta today rising to ₹4,850 a quintal. Weak availability of imported stock also lifted tur by ₹100 with tur Maharashtra rising to ₹6,100, while tur Nimari ruled at ₹5,000-5,800 a quintal.

Similarly, urad gained ₹100 to ₹6,200-6,500 a quintal following reports of damage to urad crop on account of recent rains.

Moong ruled firm on subdued buying with moong (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,400-6,600 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,700.