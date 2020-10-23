Lower arrivals boost rubber

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Spot rubber hit the second predicted target on Friday. RSS-4 flared up to ₹150 (146) per kg, according to traders. The grade improved to ₹148 (146) as quoted by the Rubber Board. The overall volumes were low as the inflow of the raw material continued to remain meagre.
"The next target for sheet rubber is ₹160 and we expect it to reach that level next week", a grower told Business Line. " Though the commodity is passing through the peak production season, over night rains are disrupting the tapping process in almost all major plantation areas. So we could not expect an improvement in arrivals in the immediate future", he added.
Natural rubber futures finished firm in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was up by ₹331.23 to close at ₹163,847.88 a tonne. SMR 20 improved to ₹120.83 (119.24) and Latex 60% to ₹120.65 (115.64) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:150 (146); RSS-5: 144 (142); ISNR 20: 121 (120) and Latex (60% drc): 100 (97).
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...