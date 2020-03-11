Malaysia’s sugar import from India hits a record

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
India’s exports of sugar to Malaysia so far in 2020 have nearly tripled over the figure for all of last year, as Kuala Lumpur steps up purchases to placate New Delhi in a trade dispute that halted its palm oil exports to India, trade officials said.
The record buying could also help India, the world’s biggest producer of sugar, to cut stockpiles that are squeezing domestic prices.
India had been the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil for five years, but purchases ground to a halt after the January curbs, a retaliation for then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad’s criticism of New Delhi’s policy regarding its Muslim minority.
“This year Malaysia was aggressively buying Indian raw sugar, which was a pleasant surprise,” Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), told Reuters.
The trade body’s data show Malaysia has imported 324,405 tonnes of sugar from India this year. That compares with India’s exports last year of around 110,000 tonnes and a 2008 record of 313,406 tonnes, according to trade estimates.
Malaysia imported a total of 1.95 million tonnes of raw sugar in 2019, data from the International Sugar Organization on Refinitiv Eikon shows. It typically buys more from Brazil and Thailand than from India.
Kuala Lumpur’s sugar purchases from India could easily surpass 400,000 tonnes in 2020, as some shipments are still in the pipeline, said a Mumbai-based dealer of a global trading house.
Kuala Lumpur may have asked refiners to give preference to India in sugar purchases, said another Mumbai-based dealer, adding, “It’s an effort to please India.”
Both dealers sought anonymity as they were not allowed to speak to the media.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
There are risks in purchasing an old apartment, though there are pluses, too; what’s required is sound ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...