Commodities

commodity call

MCX-Natural gas: Go long above ₹200

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

The October futures contract of natural gas in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been falling since the past one month, registered a fresh four-month low of ₹179.1 last week. Since ₹180 is a considerable support, the price bounced off that level and is currently hovering around ₹196.

The contract has been witnessing higher volatility for the past couple of weeks, as indicated by increasing daily average true range.

The contract faces a substantial resistance at ₹200, where the 21-day moving average and the 50 per cent retracement level of the downtrend coincide. Notably, the relative strength index and the moving average convergence-divergence indicators in the daily chart lies in their respective bearish territories.

So, even though the contract shows signs of recovery, the price should decisively break out of ₹200 to establish a sustainable rally. A breakout of ₹200 can take the contract to ₹210 and then possibly to ₹220.

Considering the above factors, traders can buy the contract with stop-loss at ₹185 if the price breaks out of ₹200.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis.

There is a risk of loss in trading

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.